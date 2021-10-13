Film adaptation of Lajo Jose’s Coffee House in works

By Express News Service

We have learnt that noted Malayalam author Lajo Jose’s mystery novel Coffee House is getting a screen adaptation in Hindi. Producer Rajeev Govindan, known for director Sachy’s Anarkali and the upcoming Prithviraj-starrer Kaaliyan, is spearheading the project under his Magic Moon Productions.

Coffee House has a journalist named Esther Emmanuel tracking an unusual murder case in which five individuals are murdered one night at the eponymous coffee house. Among the victims are three men and two women.

The makers have not revealed the cast or technical crew details yet. An official announcement is expected soon.