Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Published: 14th October 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday, October 14, 2021, arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail. 

