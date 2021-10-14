STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhuvan Bam worked on 'Dhindora' for three years

The show, directed by Himank Gaur, is a light-hearted story that revolves around Bhuvan and his family's trials amid some hysterical yet acute situations.

Published: 14th October 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvan Bam

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Content creator Bhuvan Bam is extremely happy as his web show 'Dhindora' is out on his YouTube channel. He has worked for over three years on the project.

Talking about the same, Bhuvan said, "We have worked over 3 years to bring Dhindora to life. Today feels surreal when we finally present to you what we have been creating with all our hearts. I'm grateful to each and every person who has supported us through this journey. Each of my characters are real-life inspirations for me and I'm glad they are receiving so much love from the audiences. Cannot wait for you all to experience Dhindora, and what we have in store for the coming weeks."

In the show, Bhuvan can be seen essaying nine characters from BB Ki Vines Universe single-handedly. It also features renowned actors like AnupSoni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.

In the show, Bhuvan can be seen essaying nine characters from BB Ki Vines Universe single-handedly. It also features renowned actors like AnupSoni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.  

Comments

