Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan shifted to general barracks of prison after quarantine ends

Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship.

Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case have been now shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison here as their quarantine period was over, an official said on Thursday.

Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on October 20.

They had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail.

They were kept in quarantine barracks for seven days, a prison official said, adding the quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs.

Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

