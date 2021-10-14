STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Fans left guessing after Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel hint at 'Gadar 2' announcement

The two have not mentioned 'Gadar' anywhere. But the poster, which has the number '2' and a line 'The Katha continues' written on it, clearly indicated that the announcement is related to a sequel.

Published: 14th October 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny deol, ameesha patel

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol (Left) and actress Ameesha Patel. (Photos | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to make you nostalgic with the sequel of their iconic film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a teaser poster of his upcoming project with a promise of announcing "something very special" on Dussehra. Ameesha, too, shared the same poster on her social media handle.

The two have not mentioned 'Gadar' anywhere in the post. But the poster, which has the number '2' and a line 'The Katha continues' written on it, clearly indicated that the announcement is related to the film's sequel only.

Fans became super excited after seeing Sunny and Ameesha's posts.

"Gaddar 2 biggest blockbuster paji," a social media user commented.

"Gadar part 2... Wow," another one wrote.

For the unversed, 2001 released 'Gadar' was directed by Anil Sharma. The period-action drama was set in 1947, the time of partition in India. It mainly revolved around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the hit movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Gadar: Ek Prem katha
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp