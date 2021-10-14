WATCH: Teaser of 'Special Ops 1.5' leaves fans intrigued

By ANI

MUMBAI: Director Neeraj Pandey is all set to come up with a new season of action-packed series 'Special Ops'.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first official teaser of 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which features Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan among others.

The last season left the audiences enthralled about R&AW agent Himmat Singh (portrayed by Kay Kay Menon) and his tenacity to take extreme steps to resolve any mission. The teaser of 'Special Ops 1.5' takes the viewers back to where it all began for the young R&AW agent. Kay Kay Menon reprises his role as Himmat Singh.

Excited about the new season, Neeraj Pandey said, "We have always envisioned Special Ops as a multi-layered franchise which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation. We're excited to expand this universe with Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story."

Fans are all praises for the teaser.

"Wow. It looks promising," a social media user commented.

"Full action-oriented. Can't wait to watch," another one wrote.

Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, and KP Mukherjee will also be seen in the show, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon.