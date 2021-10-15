STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Deol back with 'Gadar 2', film to release next year

For the new movie, Sunny Deol will once again collaborate with filmmaker Anil Sharma and actor Ameesha Patel.

Published: 15th October 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Friday, October 15, 2021, announced the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

The 64-year-old actor shared the news of social media, saying that the sequel will release in theatres in 2022.

"After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues...," Deol wrote.

For the new movie, Deol will once again collaborate with filmmaker Anil Sharma and actor Ameesha Patel.

The original movie had opened to a thunderous response when it was released on June 15, 2001.

The partition-set drama, written by Shaktimaan and directed by Sharma, follows the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina (Patel).

Deol had shared a teaser poster on Thursday which had number '2' and 'The Katha Continues...' written on it, indicating that the new movie is a follow-up to "Gadar".

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played the son of Deol and Patel's character, is also returning for the sequel.

Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Production, "Gadar 2" will go on floors soon.
 

