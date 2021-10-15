Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar dies at 88

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Famous Hindi film actor Farrukh Jaffar died here on Friday following a brain stroke, her grandson said. She was 88. Shaz Ahmed, Jaffar's grandson, told PTI, "My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke. Her last rites will take place on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan."

He said Jaffar started her acting career with Bollywood film Umrao Jaan in 1981, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother. In the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Jaffar played the role of Fatima Beghum, he added.

Family sources said that the actor was born in Chakesar village in Shahganj area of Jaunpur district and she came to Lucknow after finishing her initial studies. She got married to S M Jaffar, former MLC and ex-UP Congress chief.

She has acted in other movies, including Peepli Live, Swades, Sultan and Secret Superstar.