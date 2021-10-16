STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacqueline Fernandez resumes shooting for 'Ram Setu' in Ooty

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a candid picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar where the two could be seen gazing at the mountains of Ooty.

Published: 16th October 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday informed her fans that she is back on sets to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu' in Ooty. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a candid picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar.

In the snap, the two could be seen gazing at the mountains of Ooty. Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #ramsetu."

Apart from Jacqueline and Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2022.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

