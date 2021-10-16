Kriti Sanon finishes filming for Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday completed shooting for her upcoming film 'Adipurush'. Directed by Om Raut, the multilingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Raut took to social media to inform that the 31-year-old actor has finished filming and the experience of working with her has been lovely. "Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can't believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!! #Adipurush @Kritisanon," he wrote, alongside the photos with her.

Described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil", the project is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. "Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. Sanon is currently awaiting the release of comedy drama "Hum Do Hamare Do", which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.