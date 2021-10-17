Don't want to show poverty: Director Tirlok Malik

Smitha Verma By

Express News Service

Often Tirlok Malik gets asked why he doesn't shoot India the way the other filmmakers do. The question doesn't surprise him anymore. Having lived in the US for close to three decades, it's expected of him that if it’s India it will be something around the grim realities of life back home. But Malik has made a promise to himself.

He isn't going to sell poverty from India."When I started making films, I knew I wasn’t going to highlight such problems from India. I wanted to show Indian characters, their emotions and relationships, just like humans from any other country. I don’t want to show only poverty from India in my films," he says.

Malik into his 50s (he refuses to reveal his age) has made a handful of films around India. His most recent release is a short film titled To New India with Love, streaming on YouTube. The movie about youth aspirations explores how ambitions, and as a result relationships, are changing order in modern India. The film has gathered critical acclaim with political leaders such as Kiran Bedi talking about the message it showcases.

The filmmaker, who has lived in New York since he turned 24, doesn’t mince words when he speaks about the confused Indian. "The first generation wants to send their children to America but when it comes to marriage they want their children to go the traditional way. As ironical as it may sound, this is the mindset of most Indians," he says. It is this complex cultural tiff that Malik explores in his films.

There's another message too. "When you migrate to a foreign land, be ready to pay the price. There's nothing right or wrong in this choice. The glass is always half full and half empty," he says. He believes that the youth should look at opportunities that exist in India now as the country has lot to offer.

His film journey in the US hasn’t been without struggles. He did small-time modelling assignments for print and television, then shifted to theatre, became a producer later and finally an actor and director. "I have had more than 300 performances at the Broadway. I started off with small roles in theatre," he says.

While Malik was still finding his foothold in the industry, his main source of revenue came from the handicrafts export business that he ran for his father. Malik expanded the business in New York while studying filmmaking. "I pursued acting for a year at the Academy of Theatre Arts in New York and later the business of filmmaking at the New York University. All this training has helped me in the film business," he adds.

In 2007, Malik got nominated for the prestigious Emmy for his television series Namaste- I Love Making Films in New York. His early work, the 1990 film Lonely in America which he wrote, produced and acted, remains one of his most-talked about work till date.

"It was a commercial success. Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee had a cameo in the film and it was showcased in over 35 film festivals. It was my first taste of success and also the beginning of a successful film career in the US," he says.

For a man who landed in America without any film connections, Malik has achieved recognition which is "fulfilling". His next project is an ensemble cast feature where he wishes to sign Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Varun Dhawan. Also, another project on his favourite subject immigrants is in the pipeline.

CINEMASCOPE