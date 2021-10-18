STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emraan Hashmi's horror film 'Dybbuk' to release on Amazon Prime Video this month

The film, which also features Manav Kaul, is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series.

Published: 18th October 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta's upcoming horror thriller film "Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real" will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Jay K, the Amazon Original film is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster "Ezra", which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, and Tovino Thomas among others.

The official Twitter account of Prime Video shared a teaser of "Dybbuk" to announce the release date.

"A mysterious box, an ancient key. If you open this Dybbuk do you know what will be set free? Watch #DybbukOnPrime, Oct 29," the tweet read.

The film, which also features Manav Kaul, is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series.

Clinton Cerejo has composed the music.

"Dybbuk" reportedly revolves around a couple who start experiencing paranormal activities after the purchase of an antique box.

