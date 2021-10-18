STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Onir to helm series on Pulwama attack for SonyLIV

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus on February 14, 2019.

Published: 18th October 2021

Film Director Onir - Express Photo by Kaviyoor Santhosh.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Onir is set to direct a series on the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist.

Titled "Pulwama Key No. 1026", the eight-episodic SonyLIV series is based on author and journalist Rahul Pandita's book - "The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur".

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus on February 14, 2019.

"To pay homage to the brave hearts and the NIA team who painstakingly investigated the attack, SonyLIV brings the never-seen-before story with 'Pulwama Key No. 1026', helmed by National award winning director - Onir.

"The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber's car hit the bus," a statement from the makers read.

Ashish Golwalkar, Head-Content, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Pictures Networks India, said "Pulwama Key No 1026" aims to chronicle an "authentic narrative" of the gruesome attack.

"Rahul Pandita's book, 'The Lover Boy' of Bahawalpur' is a noteworthy read and brings out the unknown facts about the incident and what ensued thereon.

We are pleased to announce this project that's backed by Onir, an amazing director," Golwalkar said.

Onir, who is on board as the director and showrunner of the series, said the attack not just claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans but also "broke India and its people."

"Forty is not just a number, but the living dreams of these brave men and their families blown apart. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that left the entire nation devastated, 'Pulwama Key No. 1026' is the story about the men and women who worked tirelessly to find the truth.

"It's a story every Indian should know, and I feel honored to helm this project along with writer Rahul Pandita," the director said.

Pandita said the series will give spotlight to the men who lost their lives and those who investigated the attacks.

"As a journalist reporting from conflict areas, my endeavor always has been to lend face to people who otherwise get buried in history as statistics. The soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack had names, lives, dreams, hopes of future.

"So do those who investigated the case painstakingly, often putting themselves in danger. I am glad that with my friend Onir we will be able to tell these individual stories all weaved in one epic drama," he added.

