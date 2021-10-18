STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta celebrate 8 years of 'Shahid': Not a film, it is an emotion

Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai, the film also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur.

Published: 18th October 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and writer-editor Apurva Asrani on Monday celebrated eight years of their acclaimed biographical drama "Shahid" and said the 2013 film was a life changing experience for the team.

Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai, the film also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur.

Rao, who had won the National Award for his performance in the titular role, took to Instagram and shared a note to mark the occasion.

"#Shahid 8 years of this beautiful film. This is not just a film for us, it's an emotion for all of us who were involved in making this film. Have so many people to thank starting with my friend, father, brother, director @hansalmehta sir," the actor wrote.

Rao went to work in acclaimed films like "Queen", "Trapped" and reunited with Mehta for "Citylights", "Aligarh" (2015) and "Omerta" in 2018.

The duo also worked in last year's "Chhalaang".

For Mehta, "Shahid" proved to be a turning point after a series of misses like "Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!", "Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?" and "Raakh'.

"The film that gave me my voice. Eternal gratitude to the team that made it happen. #8YearsofShahid," the filmmaker wrote.

The movie was jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra in association with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner UTV Spotboy.

Asrani, who had co-written and edited the film, took to Twitter and noted how "Shahid" was instrumental in changing several lives.

"#Shahid is the true story of a man who stood alone against an oppressive system. The film was made with pure love and passion and changed many lives, including mine. Eternal gratitude to captain @mehtahansal, @RajkummarRao and our fantastic team. #8YearsOfShahid," he wrote.

Rao will next be seen in the family comedy "Hum Do Hamare Do", co-starring Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Mehta is awaiting the release of his next feature film "Faraaz", based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Hansal Mehta
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp