STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidyut Jammwal, Faruk Kabir's 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' to be shot in Egypt

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The upcoming project is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year.

Published: 18th October 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'.

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: After shooting 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' in Uttar Pradesh, filmmaker Faruk Kabir has now headed to Egypt to shoot a few crucial scenes of the film.

"We want to take the second part of Khuda Haafiz to whole another level. And, I think Egypt is the best location to shoot some of the most exciting and crucial sequences of the film. I am looking forward to this trip," Faruk said.

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The upcoming project is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year.

The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidyut Jammwa Egypt Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp