STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' to feature Hindi version of hit Sri Lankan track 'Manike Mage Hithe'

The track, "Manike Mage Hithe", was overwhelmingly popular among social media users, especially on Instagram.

Published: 19th October 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani's viral hit song "Manike Mage Hithe" is set to have its Hindi version in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Thank God".

The original 2020 Sinhala track, sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka and composed by Chamath Sangeeth, attained virality when its cover version by Yohani and Satheeshan was released earlier this year.

The track was overwhelmingly popular among social media users, especially on Instagram.

According to the film's makers, the special Hindi version of the song will be composed by Tanishk Baagchi with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag.

"Thank God" has been directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Yohani said she has received tremendous love and support from India and is looking forward to the new version.

"I am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of 'Thank God' for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon," the 28-year-old singer said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar said the Hindi version of "Manike Mage Hithe" will be an exciting song for the singer's fans.

"We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans! 'Thank God' is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon," the producer said.

Indra Kumar said the team is thrilled to have the track for his slice-of-life comedy.

"We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track.

'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year," he added.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, "Thank God" also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manike Mage Hithe Sinhala Sri Lankan track Instagram Thank God film Akshay Kumar
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp