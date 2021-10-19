STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan relives college days while 'ballroom dancing' with Kriti Sanon

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared an image of Kriti and himself performing 'ballroom dancing' on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006. (Photo | KBC)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was reminded of his college dance as he grooved with actor Kriti Sanon on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

The latest picture from Big B has made viewers go on their toes to watch the upcoming 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shaandaar Shukarvaar episode where the legend will groove with Kriti as she joins the show for the promotion of her upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared an image of Kriti and himself performing 'ballroom dancing'.

Kriti looked a vision to behold in a red coloured floor-length dress with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. She completed her look with subtle makeup and silver earrings.

The 'Adipurush' actor was all smiles as she shook a leg with the megastar, who looked dapper as always in a black suit, his iconic bowtie, and his uber-cool shoes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! ... aah.. brought back those College and Calcutta days."

On a related note, the star of millennium worked as a business executive for Bird and Company in Kolkata and worked in the theatre before starting his film career in Mumbai.

Speaking of their work front, Kriti has an impressive lineup of films including 'Adipurush', 'Hum Do, Humare Do', 'Shehzada', 'Ganapath', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Bhediya'.

On the other hand, apart from hosting the thirteenth season of his famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in films like 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.

He is also a part of Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Uunchai'. 

