'Humbling, gratifying, challenging': Dia Mirza feels nostalgic on completing 20 years in Bollywood

Dia, who made her debut with 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note.

Published: 19th October 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's a nostalgic Tuesday for actor Dia Mirza as she completed two decades in the Hindi film industry. Dia, who made her debut with 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note.

"It's been 20 years since my debut! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank YOU all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to Team Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein #20YearsOfRHTDM," she wrote.

Directed by Gautham, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also stars R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher. It mainly revolves around the love story between Madhavan and Dia's characters. The film did not do well at the box office but over the years, it has garnered an enviable following, especially for its songs like 'Zara Zara' and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana'.

The film also marked Madhavan's Hindi debut. He also starred in 'Minnale', the original Tamil film of which 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is the remake.

