STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Box office does not always define storytelling: Dia Mirza on 'Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein' 

Looking back, Mirza only has fond memories of working on the Gautham Menon-directed movie, which was a remake of the director's own Tamil 2001 film Minnale.

Published: 20th October 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dia Mirza says she feels blessed that people still remember her debut performance in "Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein" even after 20 years.

The 2001 film, also starring R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan, completed two decades on October 19.

The 39-year-old actor played Reena, a young naive woman who is torn between an obsessive lover (Madhavan) and a mild-mannered suitor (Khan).

Looking back, Mirza only has fond memories of working on the Gautham Menon-directed movie, which was a remake of the director's own Tamil 2001 film “Minnale”.

Madhavan also featured in the original film.

“I consider myself very fortunate because ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is a film that gave me Reena and it is always said that if the audience remembers you with the name of a character, it is the greatest gift an actor can ever receive. For me, people identifying with Reena is just a wonderful gift," Mirza told PTI.

The film, she said, had a simple core despite being shot in exotic locations like Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Popularly referred to as RHTDM, the movie did average business at the box office but over the years, it has acquired a cult status thanks to its love story and music as songs such as ‘Zara Zara', ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein', ‘Dil Ko' and ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai' topped music charts back then and are enjoyed even today.

The score and songs were composed by Harris Jayaraj, with lyrics written by Sameer.

Mirza said the film has been a huge lesson for her in understanding that not all good films make noise at the box office.

“A film and story always finds its audience if it carries honesty and magic. The fact that it has gone on to become a cult film and has been viewed hundreds of times. People enjoy and create renditions of the songs, identify with the film, (it) is a huge reminder that the box office does not define storytelling and that audience's love matters,” the actor, who has also produced films like “Love Breakups Zindagi” and “Bobby Jasoos”, said.

Known for her performances in films like “Lage Raho Munnabhai”, “Sanju” and “Thappad”, among others, Mirza said she found Reena's character in “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” interesting.

“It is interesting that Maddy's obsessive love was something that Reena did not respond well to, thankfully even though she had fallen in love with him. And the fact that he lies to her, pretending to be the suitor that her parents had arranged to marry.

The representation of love in that was very tricky because it could have gone in any direction.

But Reena stands up for herself, puts her foot down, and refuses his love.

It is reflective of the fact that she was not going to put up with the lies and was willing to let go of love because he lied to her,” she added.

The Hyderabad-born actor recalled that while she was filming for the movie “Om Jai Jagadish” -- which eventually she didn't do -- producer Vashu Bhagnani narrated her the one-line idea of “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” and she instantly fell in love with it.

“I remember him (Bhagnani) making me meet Gautham Menon and telling me a one-line idea of this story and that it is a remake of a superhit film. I had heard the music and it blew me away, I was spellbound. It was an immediate yes. I was very excited to be working with Madhavan and Saif for the first time,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dia mirza Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp