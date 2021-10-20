STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Second season of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' announced

"Breathe: Into The Shadows", which debuted on the streaming platform in July 2020, is a sequel series to Sadh's 2018 crime thriller show "Breathe".

Published: 20th October 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced the second season of its hit series "Breathe: Into The Shadows", headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.

"Breathe: Into The Shadows", which debuted on the streaming platform in July 2020, is a sequel series to Sadh's 2018 crime thriller show "Breathe".

Bachchan and Sadh will both reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively, in the second season of the Amazon original.

Also coming back for season two are actors Nithya Menen in the role of Abha Sabharwal and Saiyami Kher as Shirley.

They will be joined by Naveen Kasturia, best known for featuring in Dibakar Banerjee's "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and "Shanghai".

Co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season will be a face-off between Bachchan and Sadh's characters to a climax, Prime Video said in a statement.

“Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', a new season was imminent.

As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season.

"The announcement of the new season of this award-winning franchise, reiterates our commitment to develop and showcase the most authentic and compelling stories from India that will transcend all geographic boundaries," said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals at Prime Video India.

Abundantia Entertainment is producing the show's second season, which has started production in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Abundantia Entertainment, said the company is excited to bring a new chapter of "Breathe: Into The Shadows" to life.

"At Abundantia Entertainment, we endeavour to create compelling content across genres that aim to deliver impact and entertainment amongst audiences, and we are glad to bring another exciting story for fans of this marquee show.

"With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters amp up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core.

We're excited to kick-start another enthralling season," he added.

The second season of "Breathe: Into The Shadows" is scheduled to be launched on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan breathe into the shadows
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp