STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Abhishek Malik ties the knot with fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary

For the main day, the couple opted for nude shade ethnic wear. Abhishek wore a sherwani, and his wife donned a heavy lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Malik with Suhani Chaudhary (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Abhishek Malik, who has acted in the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is no more a bachelor as he recently got married to fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a string of images from his wedding day,

"Mr & Mrs Malik," he captioned the post.

For the main day, the couple opted for nude shade ethnic wear. Abhishek wore a sherwani, and his wife donned a heavy lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.

Abhishek also shared a few images from the pre-wedding functions.

Netizens including members from the television industry sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

"Congratulations," actor Arjit Taneja commented.

"Congratulations. God bless," actor Ashita Dhawan wrote.

Abhishek and Suhani's wedding was held in Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Malik Suhani Chaudhary
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp