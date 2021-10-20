STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe to have its Bollywood debut in 'Thank God'

Sri Lankan singer Yohani, known for the viral hit Manike Mage Hithe, will see the Hindi version of her track featured in Indra Kumar’s Thank God.

Singer Yohani

By Express News Service

Sri Lankan singer Yohani, known for the viral hit Manike Mage Hithe, will see the Hindi version of her track featured in Indra Kumar’s Thank God. The film is a slice-of-life comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is set for a theatrical release next year.

The Hindi version of Manike Mage will be composed by Tanishk. The lyrics are being penned by Rashmi Virag. Confirming the development, director Indra Kumar says, “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track.” 

Yohani says she has received tremendous love and support from India. “(I) am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon!” 

Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.
 

