Cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

Published: 21st October 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said.

The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9. 35 am, the official said. He met his son for about 10 minutes, according to sources. A large number of mediapersons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived.

Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises. So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning, the official said.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

The court noted that his WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers. Aryan Khan has now moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order.

