Shahid Kapoor to play a paratrooper in his next film 'Bull' set in 1980s

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is set to star in an action film titled 'Bull', the makers announced on Thursday.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has collaborated with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for the upcoming film that is set in the 1980s.

'Bull' marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

The story and screenplay are penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh of "Bellbottom" fame.

Kapoor said he feels excited and honoured to play the role of a paratrooper in the movie inspired by real-life events.

"'Bull' is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour," the 40-year-old said in a statement.

Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said he is happy to team up with Kapoor again after their 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'.

"We're all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after 'Kabir Singh'. I'm elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema," he said.

Butala, partner, Guilty By Association said the film is dedicated to all the brave men who save the nation.

"We dedicate this film to men in uniforms and our soldiers who brave through unimaginable turmoil to guard this great nation's sovereignty. Shahid will be seen in an exciting avatar. This is also our first association with T- Series and I look forward to it," he added.

Mehta, partner, Guilty By Association said they are honoured to be able to tell a story that celebrates soldiers.

The theme of this film will resonate with viewers across India, she said.

The principal photography is scheduled to begin in 2022.