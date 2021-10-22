STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood actor John Abraham to make Malayalam debut as producer with feature 'Mike'

John Abraham’s production house, John Abraham Entertainment, is foraying into Malayalam cinema with Mike, helmed by Vishnu Sivaprasad.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

John Abraham’s production house, John Abraham Entertainment, is foraying into Malayalam cinema with Mike, helmed by Vishnu Sivaprasad. Shoot for the same commenced on October 20th at Mysore. Among the other locations are Kattappana, Vaikom, and Dharamshala.

The film marks the acting debut of Ranjith Sajeev, who stars alongside Anaswara Rajan (Thanneer Mathan Dinangal-fame), Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.

Mike is a coming-of-age story penned by Ashiq Akbar Ali. Renadive is behind the camera, and Vivek Harshan handles editing. Radhan is scoring the music.  

Renjith Kotheri is the art director, and Ronex Xaviour is the makeup artist. Sonia Sandiavo is handling the costumes. Notably, this is not the first time that John Abraham has expressed interest in a Malayalam property. He had recently announced that he is producing the remake of Prithviraj-Biju Menon-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by the late Sachy.

