CBFC demands 12 cuts in the film 'India Lockdown', leaves director Madhur Bhandarkar upset

The upcoming project revolves around four central characters and their journeys during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 22nd October 2021

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar claimed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for 12 cuts despite an 'A' certificate in his film, 'India Lockdown'.

The upcoming project revolves around four central characters and their journeys during the first COVID-19 lockdown. Actor Shweta Basu Prasad's track in the film is about sex workers and highlights their plight during this phase.

According to Madhur, CBFC has asked for 12 cuts, two visual and 10 audio cuts from the particular track.

"All these cuts are from the track that focuses on a sex worker's life in Kamathipura. The language, I'm told, is problematic. The language has been used to keep the story authentic and we are ready to accept an 'A' certificate. But removing so many words and important scenes will dilute the impact and essence of the plot. To retain the authenticity in the film, I had to keep these elements as a part of the narrative. We now plan to approach the revising committee," he said.

The visual cuts involve a scene showing physical relations between a sex worker and her client.

Prateik Babbar and Aahana Kumra are also a part of 'India Lockdown'.

