Dancer Sudhaa Chandran urges PM to give special card to people with artificial limbs after airport ordeal

Sudhaa Chandran said she has requested the airport authorities on a number of occasions to conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb" but they always ask her to remove it.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhaa Chandran.

Sudhaa Chandran. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Narrating the ordeal she goes through at the airports during security checks, actor and well-known Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a special card to people with artificial limbs.

The 56-year-old actor posted a video on her Instagram page on Thursday evening, October 21, 2021, and said she is "totally hurt" to go through the "grill" at the airports every time she is flying.

ALSO READ: CISF apologises to Sudhaa Chandran after she is asked to remove prosthetic limb at airport

"Totally hurt...each time going through this grill is very very hurting...hope my message reaches the state and the central govt authorities...and expecting a prompt action..." she wrote.

In the video, which seems to be shot at an airport, Chandran first introduced herself.

"This is a very personal note that I want to tell our dear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This is an appeal to the central government and the state government. I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me," the actor said.

Chandran said she has requested the airport authorities on a number of occasions to conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb" but they always ask her to remove it.

"Every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible, Modi ji? "Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give us a card just like senior citizens have," she said in the video.

Chandran lost her right leg at the age of 16 in 1981.

She got injured in an accident and was later admitted to a hospital, where doctors had to amputate her leg after discovering gangrene formation.

She subsequently regained some mobility with the help of a prosthetic Jaipur foot.

Since then, she has been performing as a professional dancer as well as acting in films and television shows.

