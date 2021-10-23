STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of 'OMG 2' set in Ujjain

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of OMG 2 featuring Akshay Kumar

By ANI

MUMBAI: Hours after announcing his next venture 'OMG 2', superstar Akshay Kumar, on Saturday shared a glimpse from the film's set in Ujjain.

In a Twitter video that also features his co-star Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay could be seen donning his avatar of Lord Shiva as he walks across the sets with Pankaj.

Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "brahmaand ka praarambh jahaan, brahmaand ka prasthaan jahaan, aadi aur anant kaal ke svaamee , bhagavaan mahaakaal ke aashirvaad lene tapasviyon ki nigari Ujjain pahunche main aur mere mitra @pankajtripathi #OMG2."

(Where the universe began, where the universe departs, I and my friend @pankajtripathi reached Ujjain, the city of ascetics to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the lord of Aadi and Eternity, #OMG2)

Earlier in the day, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and announced the project. He also shared the first poster of the film, in which he can be seen donning Lord Shiva's avatar.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay and Pankaj, the movie also features Yami Gautam.

