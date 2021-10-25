Arshad Warsi to be seen in turbaned look in new film 'Banda Singh'
On Monday, Arshad took to Twitter and shared the first official poster of the movie. In the image, Arshad can be seen sporting a turbaned look as he poses with actor Meher Vij.
MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen donning a turban in his new film 'Banda Singh'.
"Really excited to become #BandaSingh for you all. All we need is your blessings," he captioned the poster.
"Really excited to become #BandaSingh for you all. All we need is your blessings"
As per a statement, 'Banda Singh' is a survival story of a man and his family, set in North India and based on true events. It is helmed by Abhishek Saxena.
Excited about the project, Saxena said, "I have been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time as my earlier two films Phullu and Saroj Ka Rishta were on social issues but Banda Singh is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and rest of the cast."
'Banda Singh' will go on floors in mid-November.