Esha Gupta to star opposite Suniel Shetty in 'Invisible Woman' web series  

The 'Invisible Woman' series, backed by Yoodlee Films and directed by Rajesh M Selva, will mark Suniel Shetty’s OTT debut.

Published: 25th October 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Esha Gupta. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Esha Gupta is set to star in the upcoming web series, Invisible Woman. The series, backed by Yoodlee Films and directed by Rajesh M Selva, will mark Suniel Shetty’s OTT debut.

Esha Gupta

Talking about being part of Invisible Woman, Esha says, “Not long ago, the writing of our films was such that women were restricted to either goody-two-shoes or oomph vamps. I felt so constricted for a few years. With OTT giving movies a healthy competition, the general writing of stories has evolved. I am getting an array of parts, some of which make me wonder if I can pull it off. That’s really what actors should feel when they get a script.”

“I played a cop recently in Nakaab and my character in Invisible Woman can’t be more different. I genuinely feel the joy of going to work every day. There’s a spring in my step because I am finally getting to play women I know, I have met. Their challenges, ordeals, and dilemmas feel real to me. I am working more than I ever have because finally what’s offered to me is resonating with me,” the actress adds.

Suniel said, “A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention.”

