Films should be a carrier of social, moral message: Vice president at 66th National Film Awards

Naidu said cinema must focus on bringing solace to the audience in these testing times and steer clear of violence and vulgarity.

Published: 25th October 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke award from vice president Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A good film has the power to touch hearts and minds and artistes must use this power for the betterment of society, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.

Addressing a gathering after presenting the National Film Awards here, Naidu said cinema must focus on bringing solace to the audience in these testing times and steer clear of violence and vulgarity.

"A good film has the power to touch hearts and minds. And this power which filmmakers and artists possess should be used for the betterment of people and society. Cinema should generate positivity and happiness. We should focus on creating cinema which is entertaining, gives us solace, some message, reduces our tension and makes us think positively.

"Positivity is the need of the hour. Don't be obstructive, be constructive. A film should be a vehicle with higher purpose, a carrier of social, moral and ethical message. Films should refrain from highlighting violence, obscenity and vulgarity," he said.

The film with a message has a lasting appeal, he said.

"Cinema industry should not do anything that weakens our great culture, tradition, values and ethos of our grand civilisation. They should show the real India to the outside world."

The ceremony, which was held at the Vigyan Bhawan here, saw filmmaker Priyadarshan's "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" being presented with the best film award, alongside Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Tamil star Dhanush being declared as best actors at event.

While Ranaut won the best actress award for her performances in "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" and "Panga", Bajpayee was named best actor for Devashish Makhija's "Bhonsle".

The actor shared the honour with Dhanush, who earned the honour for "Asuran".

Naidu said the ceremony couldn't be held in the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that a virtual event would not be an "actual" celebration.

"I believe virtual is not actual. One cannot enjoy it. That's why now that the situation is improving we have organised this award ceremony today. I'm very happy to be here and I congratulate all the winners and everyone associated with these films," he added.

The vice president said he was elated with the regional films, which he addressed as the national films, dominating the winners list.

"The Indian film industry has made a mark for itself in various languages. I believe cinema has its own language which goes beyond the cultural and regional differences. We celebrate the Indian film industry's success because it gives us entertainment, enlightenment and encouragement," he added.

Describing the cinema viewing experience as "the cheapest source of entertainment", Naidu said even if one doesn't go to the theatres, films find a way to reach the people.

"The diversity of the Indian film industry is incomparable. It's a confluence of so many different languages. Therefore National Films Awards are a tribute to India's diversity."

He also appealed to the people working in the field of communication to "pass on truthful information" since films that come out from the country are "our cultural exports".

"Our films are watched by people across the world, they are our cultural exports. I appeal to the cinema community to preserve our culture and heritage. We must know our cultural values and ethos. I'm happy to see regional films, I call them national films because all Indian languages are national languages," he added.

