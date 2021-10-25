STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Shehzada'

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' will mark the second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after their 2019 hit romantic film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Published: 25th October 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:10 PM

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is wasting no time in jumping from one project to another and is all set to start shooting for his next, titled 'Shehzada', with co-star Kriti Sanon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik posted a classy picture in which he can be seen holding the clapperboard of the film in a stylish fashion.

For the picture, Kartik stands on the glossy, reflective floor of an elegant, white corridor.

Adding a crown emoticon, he wrote the caption, "#Shehzada Shuru..."

Apart from Kriti and Kartik, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

The upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film, which will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, will release on November 4 next year.

