STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I feel I have a parallel love story with horror genre: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan also urged filmmakers and actors to come forward to create more horror films in the industry.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his horror film 'Dybbuk', actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about his connection with the particular genre.

"I feel I have a parallel love story with this genre. I personally like horror films and hence starring in 'Raaz 2' and 'Ek thi Dayaan' was like a dream come true for me. A wave of horror films will always be there in the industry and Horror should be consumed like this (Dybbuk)," he said.

Emraan also urged filmmakers and actors to come forward to create more horror films in the industry.

"I feel yet in our country and industry, this genre hasn't been completely explored yet. Not many films are made. I really wish more and more stars come forward to do horror films. Also because I know the success ratio of this genre is a lot more," he added.

Talking about 'Dybbuk', the film also stars Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in prominent roles and is all set to release on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emraan Hashmi Dybbuk Horror Films
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp