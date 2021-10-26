Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari on playing new 'Bunty and Babli' in sequel film 

By Express News Service

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari represent the young guard in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The reboot, which also stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, releases in theatres on November 19. Siddhant plays the role of the new Bunty – a suave, smart conman from the big city. His mastery of disguises makes him a chameleon in the real world and his acumen on the digital frontier makes him a slippery expert of digital heists.

Naturally, Siddhant’s Bunty is diametrically opposite to Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty avatar. While Siddhant is technologically forward and full of tact, Saif is sharp-witted but unaccustomed to the digital boom.

Siddhant says, “I come from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and I understand the world of the film, I understand the aspirations of the youth hailing from these parts of our country.

So, I was sold on the film immediately as soon as I heard the narration. I’m a quintessential Hindi masala film lover and now that I’m the hero of a commercial Hindi film like this, I feel I’m blessed that the industry and YRF noticed me to deliver the goods. I have done my best to play the new Bunty. He is set in a different world, a technology-forward world, a world I have grown up in. I hope to entertain everyone with my performance in the rebooted Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

Sharvari, meanwhile, will portray the new Babli. She too is different from the OG Babli, being highly skilled and tech-savvy. Sharvari says, “I was honoured that YRF could see me as the new Babli in the film. Babli is an iconic character in the history of Indian cinema, thanks to Rani ma’am’s incredible work in the first film. I’m a big fan of her and I hope that I have done justice to the role.

Since my character is based in today’s times, I have tried to play it in my own way and I only hope that Rani ma’am and the audiences will love my effort. This is my big-screen debut and I have given it my all. I can’t wait to see all the responses that my performance will evoke.”