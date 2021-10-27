STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

R Balki wraps shooting of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist'

'Chup: Revenge of Artist' was announced on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary in October.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker R Balki

Bollywood filmmaker R Balki (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker R Balki, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, wrapped the shooting of his upcoming next 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Taking to his Twitter handle, film's co-writer Raja Sen shared a picture with Balki and wrote, "And it's a wrap. #CHUP #RBalki."

Actor Pooja Bhatt also re-tweeted a fan's post that shared pictures from the wrap-up party.

'Chup: Revenge of Artist' was announced on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary in October.

According to Balki, the film is an ode to the "sensitive artist".

"Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," he said.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

The film is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Balki Chup Revenge of Artist Guru Dutt tribute Sunny Deol Pooja Bhatt Dulqer Salmaan Shreya Dhanwantary
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp