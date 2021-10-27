Tovino Thomas reveals 'Minnal Murali' costume

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas has revealed his Minnal Murali costume from the upcoming superhero movie of the same name directed by Basil Joseph. The big-budget film was recently confirmed to be a direct-to-Netflix release on December 24 in time for Christmas.

Touted as the first Malayalam superhero flick, Minnal Murali will have Tovino essaying Murali, an ordinary man who turns into a superhero after being struck by a bolt of lightning that bestows him with special powers.

Femina George plays the female lead in the film that also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters is producing the film. The dubbed versions—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English —will be released on the same day.