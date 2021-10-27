STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Was shaken to the core': Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Savarkar by visiting his Andaman cell

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from there along with a long note in the post's caption.

Published: 27th October 2021 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut at the prison cell of Vinayak Savarkar in Andaman's Cellular Jail

Kangana Ranaut at the prison cell of Vinayak Savarkar in Andaman's Cellular Jail. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the cell where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

She wrote, "Today on arriving in Andaman island I visited Veer Savarkar's Cell at Kala Pani, Cellular Jail, Port Blair...I was shaken to the core ... when inhumanity was at its peak even humanity rose to its peak in the form of Savarkar ji and looked it in the eye, faced every cruelty with resistance and determination..."

The 'Thalaivi' star further paid respect and gratitude to 'Veer Savarkar ji' and said, "How scared they must have been of him not only they kept him in Kala Paani in those days it must be impossible to escape from this tiny island in the middle of sea yet they put chains on him built a thick-walled jail and locked him up in a tiny hole, imagine the fear as if he can fly on thin air across the never-ending sea, what cowards... !!"

"This cell is the truth of Aazadi not what they teach us in our text books .... I meditated in the cell paid my gratitude and deepest respect to Veer Savarkar ji... Svatantra sangram ke is sachche nayak ko mera koti koti naman. Jai Hind" concluded Kangana.

She also took to her Insta stories and shared numerous pictures from inside the jail which is now open for tourists.

On Monday, Kangana had received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Comments

