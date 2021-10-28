STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Javed Akhtar on FabIndia's 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' controversy: It's crazy how people have problem with it 

FabIndia was accused of "defacing" the Hindu festival of Diwali by naming its festive collection Jashn-e-Riwaaz (celebration of tradition).

Published: 28th October 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still from FabIndia's 'Jashn-e-Riwaz' ad

A still from FabIndia's 'Jashn-e-Riwaz' ad. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday said he "fails to understand" how a section of people took offence over the name of clothing brand FabIndia's latest collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' as the Urdu phrase simply meant "a celebration of tradition".

The brand was accused of "defacing" the Hindu festival of Diwali by naming its festive collection Jashn-e-Riwaaz (celebration of tradition).

It eventually withdrew the promo after backlash from right-wing groups.

In a tweet, Akhtar wondered what the point of conflict was.

"I failed to understand why some people have any problem with FabIndia's Jashn-e-Riwaj. Which in English means nothing but 'a celebration of tradition.' How and why anybody can have problem with that. It is crazy," the 76-year-old writer wrote.

Earlier, actor Swara Bhasker had slammed the calls to boycott the brand by tweeting, "Jashn-E-Bewakoofi (celebration of stupidity)."

After the brand posted about the Jashn-e-Riwaaz collection on October 9 on Twitter, FabIndia was trolled on social media for what some said was "unnecessarily uplifting secularism and Muslim ideologies" in a Hindu festival, claiming it hurt their religious sentiments.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya was also among those who targeted the advertisement, calling it "Abrahamisation of Hindu festivals" and tweeted that brands like FabIndia "must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures".

The company, however, insisted that it was not its Diwali collection, which will be soon launched under the 'Jhilmil si Diwali' (A sparkling Diwali) promo.

'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' is a phrase in Urdu, a language that was born in India.

The ethnic retail behemoth joins a list of brands that have recently faced the right-wing wrath.

An advertisement featuring superstar Aamir Khan for tyre maker Ceat Ltd, where he is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets, was objected by Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde, who asked the company to also address the problem of blocking roads in the name of Namaz and noise emitted from mosques during Azaan.

Consumer goods giant Dabur also withdrew an advertisement for Karwa Chauth that celebrated inclusivity, equality and a progressive view of marriage featuring a lesbian couple.

Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq too was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws.

The company withdrew the advertisement after trolling soon graduated to physical threats to company employees and stores.

Clothing brand Manyavar found itself at the receiving end of vitriol on social media when its advertisement featuring Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in wedding attire, appeared to question an old tradition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FabIndia controversy Jashn e Riwaaz FabIndia controversy Diwali ads Javed Akhtar
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp