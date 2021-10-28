STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kunal Kemmu begins filming 'Abhay 3' 

"Abhay" features Kunal Kemmu in the title role of an investigative officer.

Published: 28th October 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

The first season 'Abhay' was released in 2019 and marked the digital debut of Kunal Kemmu.

The first season 'Abhay' was released in 2019 and marked the digital debut of Kunal Kemmu. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday, October 28, 2021, started shooting for the third season of his crime thriller "Abhay".

The show, directed by Ken Ghosh, features Kemmu in the title role of an investigative officer.

The actor took to Instagram and posted an announcement poster of the ZEE5 series.

"And it begins...Again! 'Abhay 3' @zee5premium @kenghosh19 @zeestudiosofficial #shootbegins," the 38-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Ghosh shared another poster of the show, writing that "Abhay 3" will be "dark, crazy, twisted, evil."

Produced by BP Singh, season three of the show also stars Nidhi Singh and Asha Negi.

The first season "Abhay" was released in 2019 and marked the digital debut of Kemmu, known for films like "Go Goa Goa", the "Golmaal" series, "Kalank" and "Lootcase".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhay season 3 Abhay shooting Kunal Kemmu Ken Ghosh Zee5
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp