Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' cleared with 'A' certificate by revising committee

Madhur Bhandarkar’s film India Lockdown has been passed with an A certificate and minor changes by the revising committee of the CBFC.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'

Poster of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'

By Express News Service

Madhur Bhandarkar’s film India Lockdown has been passed with an A certificate and minor changes by the revising committee of the CBFC. According to earlier reports, the CBFC had asked for 12 audio-visual cuts from a track in the film involving a sex worker’s story. The makers were unhappy as they thought deleting important scenes and changing the language would dilute the impact of the story.

Says a source, “Around 12-13 people from the revising committee saw the film. They not only loved the film but also understood what Madhur was trying to convey through his stories. India Lockdown, like his other films, is very close to reality and hence they were happy to pass the film with three minor changes. An intimate scene has been asked to reduce and there are two changes in the dialogues of the film.”

Madhur Bhandarkar added, “I am glad that the members of the revising committee understood the context and took a rational decision.” India Lockdown explores the human impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab, Ayeesha Aiman and Sativik Bhatia.

