STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Panorama Studios to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal on new film

The team is also producing its sequel, "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha", which is currently on floors.

Published: 28th October 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Panorama Studios on Thursday announced it is set to collaborate with actor Vidyut Jammwal for the third time for an as-yet-untitled film.

The studio has previously backed Jammwal's 2020 actioner "Khuda Haafiz".

The team is also producing its sequel, "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha", which is currently on floors.

"It is reassuring to be working with like-minded people. The viewers are in for a surprise," the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder and MD of Panorama Studios, said their latest collaboration will be mounted as a theatrical film.

"We have a history of two films with Vidyut - one, 'Khuda Haafiz', received unprecedented views on OTT and the other, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' has stirred a lot of excitement ahead of its release.

"It is great to reunite with India's action star for the third time for a very special film. It is a tale compelling enough to bring the audience to the theatres," Pathak added.

Jammwal's latest actioner "Sanak" is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidyut Jammwal
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp