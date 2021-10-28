Prime Video bags global streaming rights of YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', among others

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four of production house Yash Raj Films' much-anticipated titles, such as "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj", will start streaming on Prime Video following their theatrical release.

Prime Video India on Thursday announced an exclusive licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF) that will make the streaming service the home to the studio's massively mounted upcoming theatrical releases, which also include "Shamshera", starring Ranbir Kapoor, and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", fronted by Ranveer Singh.

These films will be available to the Prime Video users just four weeks after their theatrical release, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the streamer said in a press release.

Much-awaited heist comedy "Bunty Aur Babli 2", starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari, is slated to be released in theatres on November 19.

The film is the sequel to the 2005 movie of the same name.

Historical action spectacle "Prithviraj", based on the life of fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan, is scheduled to be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.

Besides Kumar in the titular role, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood.

Billed as a "big ticket family entertainer with a powerful social message", Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" has the release date of February 25, 2022.

The film also features "Arjun Reddy" star Shalini Pandey.

Mega-action entertainer "Shamshera", also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, will open in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India, said the streamer is intently focused on bringing the biggest and the best entertainment to their customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment.

"Over the last four years, we have been consistently bringing blockbuster movies to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice.

"The global digital premieres, four weeks after theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime Members, but will also help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known to deliver some of the finest cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are super thrilled to partner with them for these films," Gandhi said in a statement.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said the production banner has found a partner in Prime Video that not only shares their vision of offering cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem.

"We are excited to ink this exclusive streaming deal with Prime Video, which will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video's stellar content library," Widhwani added.

The deal further strengthens the long-standing and ever-growing relationship between Prime Video and Yash Raj Films, with the former already housing some of the studio's classics -- including "Darr", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Silsila", "Chandni" and "Dil To Pagal Hai".

Recently, YRF movies like "Thugs of Hindostan", "War" and "Mardaani" also had their worldwide digital premieres on the streamer.