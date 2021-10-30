STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hariharan sings for upcoming Indo-Polish action movie

Published: 30th October 2021

Singer Hariharan | Youtube

By Express News Service

Musician Hariharan has contributed some tracks for the upcoming Indo-Polish film, No Means No, helmed by Vikash Verma and starring Dhruv Verma in the lead. Shreya Ghoshal has also lent her voice for the film, which is reportedly a romance-action drama.

Sharing his experience in the film alongside his son Akshay Hariharan, the veteran said, “It’s a very interesting project with a lot of fusion music and an electronic background score made by Akshay. We loved working on it. “

Since the film was shot in Europe, Hariharan felt the score should also have a distinctly European feel and made liberal use of cellos and pianos to bring out the sound of European instrumentals. The soundtrack also required Hariharan to collaborate with some of the best singers from Germany, Belarus and other parts of Europe.

Akshay Hariharan is the music producer of No Means No. Karan Hariharan and Arvinder Singh are among the singers in the film.

No Means No also features Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Natalia Bak (Polish), Anna Guzik (Polish), Slywia Czech (Polish), Pawel Czech (Polish), Jersey Handzlik (Polish), Nazia Hassan (actor Sanjay Dutt’s niece), Anna Ador (Polish) and Kat Kristian (Polish).

