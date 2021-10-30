STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kunal Kemmu begins shoot for cop thriller Abhay 3

Kunal Kemmu has started shooting for the third season of the gritty cop thriller Abhay.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu (Photo | Kunal Kemmu Instagram)

By Express News Service

Kunal Kemmu has started shooting for the third season of the gritty cop thriller Abhay. The Lootcase actor will be returning as the investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case.

Kunal said: “I’m so thrilled and grateful to be a part of a series which has become such a loved franchise and to be headlining this franchise is almost surreal. As I begin shooting for Abhay 3.”

The third season will also see the return of Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh, and Elnaaz Nourozi. Ken Ghosh who helmed the first two seasons is also directing the third season of this successful franchise. Ghosh said: “This is for all the friends, fans, and well-wishers who kept asking us when we started shooting for Abhay 3. This is to officially announce that we have started rolling and will soon have your favourite detective back on your screens in Abhay 3.

Abhay 3 will be premiering on Zee5.

