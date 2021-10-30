STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran star Yusuf Husain passes away, Hansal Mehta pens emotional note for father-in-law

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, condoled the star's demise and shared an emotional note in his memory.

Published: 30th October 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran star Yusuf Husain

Veteran star Yusuf Husain (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Yusuf Husain, widely known for his roles in hit films like 'Vivah', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Dil Chahta Hai', has passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, condoled the star's demise and shared an emotional note in his memory.

Hansal took to Twitter and mourned the death of the veteran actor. He wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father."

He added, "He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. "Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you."

Hansal's directorial 'Shahid', which starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, had released in 2013. He has also helmed 'Aligarh' and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'. Yusuf Husain's daughter Safeena is married to Hansal.

Reacting to Hansal's heartfelt note, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can't begin to imagine what you'll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

The cause of Yusuf Husain's death is not known yet. The veteran actor worked in the Hindi film and TV industry for many decades.

He is best known for movies such as 'Raees', 'Raaz', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Shahid', 'OMG: Oh My God', 'Krrish 3', 'Dabangg 3', 'The Tashkent Films', and 'Jalebi' among many others.

He has also worked in popular TV shows such as 'Mullah Nasruddin', 'Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Ssshhhh... Koi Hai', 'CID', and 'Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan'. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yusuf Husain Hansal Mehta Yusuf Husain death
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp