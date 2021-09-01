STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Delhi-based businessman seeks FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty for fraud

Businessman Vishal Goel alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and defraud him by inducing him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty (R) and her husband Raj Kundra (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought action taken report from the city police on a complaint filed by a businessman here seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and others for allegedly defrauding him of lakhs of rupees and siphoning off the money for selfish ill-motives.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik who asked for the action taken report from the police posted the matter for hearing on November 9, 2021, the complainant's lawyer said.

Vishal Goel alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and defraud him by inducing him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018, which later yielded no returns and its share price fell.

“These accused persons deliberately induced the complainant to invest Rs 41,33,782 with a view to misappropriate such money and use the same for their personal gains and carry out illegal activities,” the complaint alleged.

The complainant further said that Raj Kundra and others convinced him to invest in their company by showing a “very rosy picture”.

They claimed that it was involved in activities related to gaming, animation, beauty products, etc, the complaint said.

Goel, however, said that he recently came to know that the company is into the business of producing adult porn movies by developing mobile applications and circulating them through it.

“The result of such unscrupulous, fraudulent and mala fide activities is that the complainant, who was induced to invest, have been cheated and the money has been siphoned off for selfish ill motives,” said the complaint filed through advocates Sahil Munjal and Rhea Gandhi.

The businessman claimed that the accused "misted and misrepresented" that the money invested would be used for carrying out legitimate business but upon receipt of money, he came to know that they used a chain of different agencies to launder the money and make unauthorized personal gains.

He has sought registration of FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the SEBI Act.

Besides Kundra and Shetty, the other six accused include Darshit Shah, M K Wadhwa, Nandan Mishra, Satyendra Sarupria, Umesh Goenka, and Viaan Industries Limited.

The complainant said that he has enough reasons to believe that the accused are planning to leave the country.

Kundra is, however, in judicial custody in another case.

The businessman moved the court seeking registration of FIR after the station house officer of North Rohini Police Station did not take any action on his complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp