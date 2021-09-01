Veteran actor Saira Banu hospitalised in Mumbai hospital, currently in ICU

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Saira Banu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here earlier this week following complaints of low blood pressure and is doing well now, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old 'Padosan' actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was taken to the Khar Hinduja hospital three days ago, the official said.

"She is admitted to the hospital due to low BP. She was brought to the hospital three days ago. She is fine and much better now. There's nothing to worry about," he said, adding that he had spoken to the actor on Tuesday.

He said the hospital is not a Covid facility.

She had tested negative for COVID-19 but was isolated as a norm in the wake of the pandemic.

Saira Banu, who burst onto the screen with "Junglee" and went on to act in a range of films, is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

Her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.