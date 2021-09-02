STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Varun Dhawan pens emotional note mourning Sidharth Shukla's demise

Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014, starring Varun  Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:39 PM

Sidharth Shukla

Actor Varun Dhawan (L) and Sidharth Shukla (R)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday expressed grief at the sudden demise of his 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star, Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014, starring Varun and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle Varun shared a picture in which Sidharth can be seen posing with Alia and Varun at a promotional event for their film.

Along with the picture, Varun wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

The sudden demise of Shukla shocked the Indian film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. 

