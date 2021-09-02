STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Shukla: A rising star gone too soon

Unfortunately, the 40-year-old actor embarked on his final journey on September 2 leaving everyone in a state of grief.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In a career spanning over 15 years, actor Sidharth Shukla won many hearts with his charming looks, acting prowess, and strong persona both on-screen and off-screen. Unfortunately, the 40-year-old actor embarked on his final journey on Thursday, leaving everyone in a state of grief.

Born on December 12 1980 in Mumbai, Sidharth, who held a degree in interior designing, chose to switch gears to the modelling field, where he clinched the runner-up position in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004.

The modelling stint was followed by his first appearance in a music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal', which was sung by Ila Arun. In 2005, he made Indians proud by winning the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey. After winning the title, he bagged a few advertisements for some leading brands.

Following his successful modelling days, the actor moved to leave a spark in the TV industry with his first acting role in 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' (2008). He later starred in shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' and 'Love U Zindagi', which also featured Pavitra Punia. He also appeared in an episode of CID and a few episodes of 'Aahat'.

However, it was his role as district collector Shivraj Shekhar in 'Balika Vadhu' that earned him widespread acclaim and popularity, including several awards and nominations. His acting skills caught the attention of many leading film production houses and he finally landed a role in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Sidharth played the role of Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor and fiance of Alia's character. The film earned him an award for Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male) in the 2015 Stardust Awards.

Apart from showing off his acting talent in daily soaps, Sidharth unleashed his adventurous side by participating in the popular reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', which he also won.

Viewers also got to see dancing skills in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', however, he was eliminated in the 11th week of the show. He also had some hosting gigs under his belt. Sidharth hosted a few seasons of the famous reality show 'India's Got Talent' alongside comedian Bharti Singh.

In 2017, he returned as a leading star in TV shows with Colors' serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak', co-starring Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. The series was inspired by the Bollywood movie, 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'. However, he left the show in between due to unknown reasons.

The best phase of his career started in 2020 with the hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' that amassed him a fan following like never before. His angry young man avatar, his clashes with co-contestants including Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and friendship with Shehnaaz Gill stole the limelight and made him win the show.

After featuring in 'Bigg Boss 13', his career got a new boom. He then treated fans with his appearance in three music videos back to back: Darshan Rawal's 'Bhula Dunga' (March 2020), Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' (July 2020) and Tony Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' (November 2020).

In the same year, Bigg Boss lovers got a chance to see him in the house again but as a 'Toofani Senior' alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. He was seen boosting the morale of the participants in the show.

Sidharth made his digital debut as Agastya Rao in the third season of the romance web series 'Broken But Beautiful' opposite Sonia Rathee. The actor's last appearance on-screen was with Shehnaaz Gill on this year's 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3'.

Apart from his work, Sidharth was also in the spotlight for his personal life, especially, for his equation with Shehnaaz Gill. Reportedly, he had also been linked with many other actors including Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Pavitra Punia.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters, with whom the late star shared a special bond. The actor had time and again expressed his love for his doting mother on social media.

Even though Sidharth left us too soon, his unforgettable charm lives on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Resham Ka Rumal Sidharth Shukla
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp