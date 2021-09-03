STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhagyashree recalls being uncomfortable in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' kissing scene

Bhagyashree went down memory lane to recall an apprehensive moment she had while shooting for 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Actress Bhagyashree

Actress Bhagyashree (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhagyashree, appearing on the 'Zee Comedy Show', has revealed why she was not comfortable doing kissing and hugging scenes while shooting for her 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', where she featured opposite Salman Khan.

She appears on the show as a special guest this weekend. After Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale and Siddharth Sagar's comedy act based on 'Maine Pyar Kiya', Bhagyashree went down memory lane to recall an apprehensive moment she had while shooting for the film.

The actress said: "I was just 18 years old and though I was in love at that time and going to get married, I had never even hugged a guy till then. I got worried, and started crying after hearing that I will have to hug Salman during a song sequence in 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. After half an hour, Salman came up to me and innocently requested me saying 'Please do it.' I couldn't say no."

In the film, there was another scene where Salman and Bhagyashree had to kiss each other. However, due to the latter's apprehension, the sequence was shot with a glass between them.

Recalling the scene, Bhagyashree said: "I was about to get married, so I wasn't so comfortable doing a kissing scene back then. Sooraj sir (Barjatya, director) came up with an idea of having a glass in between us and the kiss would be showcased through that. That's how they changed the sequence."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

Maine Pyar Kiya Bhagyashree Salman Khan
